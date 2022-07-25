Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Shares Down 20%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 240,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 127,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Magnum Goldcorp Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 11.54.

About Magnum Goldcorp

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

