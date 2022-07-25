MakiSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $46,914.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $245,436.64 and $46,914.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 20% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017078 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001870 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00031735 BTC.
MakiSwap Coin Profile
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
Buying and Selling MakiSwap
