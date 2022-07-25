MakiSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $46,914.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $245,436.64 and $46,914.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00031735 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

