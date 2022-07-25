Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Increased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 138.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Oil Stock Up 5.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of MRO traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,231,057. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

