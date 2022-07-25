Martin & Co. Inc. TN Buys 1,158 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

ABCB opened at $42.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

