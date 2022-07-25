Martin & Co. Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.5% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.07% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $390.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.74. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $326.70 and a one year high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

