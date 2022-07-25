Martin & Co. Inc. TN Grows Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in American Software were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Software by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 100,503 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in American Software by 1,182.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,263,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.20 million, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.82. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $33.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

