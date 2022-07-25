Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.18% of SpartanNash worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

SpartanNash Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.