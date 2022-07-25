Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.46.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $165.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.46. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $208.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

