Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $269.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

