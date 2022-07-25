Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $9.79 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 2.5% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in McKesson by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $25,516,425. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
McKesson Stock Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
