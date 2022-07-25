Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 17,129 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands makes up about 1.3% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after buying an additional 2,179,131 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after buying an additional 2,169,434 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

NWL opened at $20.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.74. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $27.64.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.