Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 552 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,669 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

