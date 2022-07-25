McBroom & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McBroom & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.5% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 66.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Mangham Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after buying an additional 203,039 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.15. 112,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,597,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.