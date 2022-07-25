McBroom & Associates LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

McBroom & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Nucor makes up 1.4% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $121.98. 16,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.46.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

