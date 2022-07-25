McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $254.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.22 and its 200-day moving average is $247.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

