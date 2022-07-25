Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.07-6.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.405-1.435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Medpace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.07-$6.36 EPS.

MEDP traded up $5.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.03. 553,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,916. Medpace has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

