MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEGEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MEGEF opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.