Megan Faust Sells 12,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 587,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,657. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,864,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,703,000 after purchasing an additional 155,412 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after purchasing an additional 684,917 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,168,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,253 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 714,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

