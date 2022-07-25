Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) COO Sells $55,291.60 in Stock

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $55,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 654,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,257.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Kuczmarski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,693 shares of Membership Collective Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $60,503.28.

Membership Collective Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.66. 165,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 1,577.30% and a negative net margin of 34.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCG. Citigroup cut their target price on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Membership Collective Group by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Membership Collective Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

