Meridian Network (LOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $72,931.53

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $72,931.53 and $10.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00417428 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000334 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000712 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.73 or 0.01958985 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co.

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

