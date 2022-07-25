MesChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,980.00 (MES)

MesChain (MES) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One MesChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. MesChain has a total market cap of $221,228.55 and $17,980.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MesChain has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017089 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001873 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00031806 BTC.
MesChain Profile
MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES.
