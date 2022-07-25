Mesefa (SEFA) Price Down 73.7% This Week

Mesefa (SEFA) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Mesefa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mesefa has a total market cap of $2,153.37 and approximately $8.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mesefa has traded down 73.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017089 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001873 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00031806 BTC.
About Mesefa
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com.
Buying and Selling Mesefa
