Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Raised by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,405 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $213,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.50. 287,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,577,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.89.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

