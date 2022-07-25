Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 45,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 484,152 shares.The stock last traded at $39.71 and had previously closed at $38.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James set a $58.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Methanex from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

Methanex Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Methanex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Methanex by 284.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

