Mettalex Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000831 BTC on exchanges. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $205,583.60 and approximately $117,297.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004539 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017054 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001878 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00031794 BTC.
Mettalex Coin Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com.
Mettalex Coin Trading
