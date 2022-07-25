MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $245,557.99 and $52.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001523 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00150786 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00054624 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011409 BTC.
MicroBitcoin Profile
MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
