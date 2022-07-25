MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $245,557.99 and $52.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

