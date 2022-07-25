Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.42.

Shares of MU stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. Micron Technology has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

