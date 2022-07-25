Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) & Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Critical Review

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) and Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptinyx has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Minerva Neurosciences and Aptinyx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aptinyx 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,313.43%. Aptinyx has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 651.96%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than Aptinyx.

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Aptinyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A -193.41% -39.43% Aptinyx N/A -77.57% -65.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Aptinyx shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Aptinyx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Aptinyx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences $41.18 million 0.37 -$49.91 million ($9.60) -0.29 Aptinyx $1.00 million 42.02 -$74.89 million ($1.18) -0.53

Minerva Neurosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Aptinyx. Aptinyx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Minerva Neurosciences



Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop, sell, and import roluperidone globally excluding Asia. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Aptinyx



Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia. It is also developing NYX-783, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDAr) modulator that is in Phase II/b clinical trial to treat post-traumatic stress disorder; and NYX-458, an NMDAr modulator, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of Parkinson's disease cognitive impairment. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

