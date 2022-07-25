MintMe.com Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $195,889.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,053.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.53 or 0.06785259 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00255325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00110793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00666363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00559664 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005636 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

