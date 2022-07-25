Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Holdings Increased by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 40,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 239.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 76,883 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.21. 19,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,547. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TAP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

