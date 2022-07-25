MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 4.3%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $286.81 and last traded at $288.60. 25,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,515,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.17.

MongoDB Trading Down 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $182,056.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,613,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,185 shares of company stock valued at $23,594,636 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

