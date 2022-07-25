Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,670,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Morningstar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.3 %

MORN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.65. 963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,732. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.60.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total value of $2,352,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,613,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,530,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,599 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

