Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Up 4.3%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.92 and last traded at $49.69. 71,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,466,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

Mosaic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In related news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

