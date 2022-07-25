MotaCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $888.00 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. MotaCoin has a market cap of $145,016.98 and approximately $888.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- MB8 Coin (MB8) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.
- x42 Protocol (X42) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Impleum (IMPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Diplexcoin (DLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.
MotaCoin Profile
MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,439,442 coins and its circulating supply is 55,233,196 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.