My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 5% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.90 million and $464,016.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001891 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032182 BTC.
My DeFi Pet Profile
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
My DeFi Pet Coin Trading
