MY Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MY Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 845.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 122,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after buying an additional 109,421 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $239.15 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.03.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

