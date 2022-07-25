Nabox (NABOX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Nabox (NABOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Nabox has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nabox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nabox has traded 1% higher against the dollar.
Nabox Coin Profile
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,345,491,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
