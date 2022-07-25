Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Acquires 176,940 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,940 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 8.3% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $43,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.39.

BABA opened at $100.61 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $206.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

