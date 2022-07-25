Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $12.31 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 2.4% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 210,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 497,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

