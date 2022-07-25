National Bank Financial Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$18.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MLLGF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MLLGF traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

