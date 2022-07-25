NBW Capital LLC Buys 43,319 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Antero Midstream comprises about 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 153,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.3% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $11.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.65.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 130.44%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 517,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $3,129,581.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

