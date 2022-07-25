NBW Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

RTX opened at $94.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

