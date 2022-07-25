NBW Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after purchasing an additional 923,577 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5,523.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,871,000 after purchasing an additional 393,124 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 370.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 216,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,945,000 after purchasing an additional 175,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,066,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,245,000 after purchasing an additional 135,596 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79). The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

