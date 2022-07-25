NBW Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $451.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.67. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

