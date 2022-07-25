NBW Capital LLC Raises Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the period. Crestwood Equity Partners comprises approximately 2.0% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 64.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.92.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.61). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -204.69%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

