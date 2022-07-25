NBW Capital LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.34.

Shares of SIVB opened at $361.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $355.37 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

