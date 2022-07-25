NBW Capital LLC Sells 9,236 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESMGet Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream makes up about 1.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.74% of Hess Midstream worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.71. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman bought 3,249 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,971.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

