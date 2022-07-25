NBW Capital LLC Sells 9,236 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream makes up about 1.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.74% of Hess Midstream worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.71. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In other news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman bought 3,249 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,971.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

