NBW Capital LLC Takes $4.33 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 89,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 99,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 125,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $4,137,000. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 56,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.
Insider Activity
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %
WFC stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 23.98%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Stories
