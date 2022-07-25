Neutrino Dollar (USDN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

