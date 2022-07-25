Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24), RTT News reports. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $51.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.10. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Newmont

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$115.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.97.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 16.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $287,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

